Tokyo Confirms 19,798 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 19,798 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday after reporting more than 20,000 cases on the previous two days.

Friday's figure was up by 2,167 from a week earlier.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria stood at 41, up by three from the previous day, while eight new fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across Japan stood at 1,042 as of Thursday, up by 131 from Wednesday.

The figure marked a record high of 2,223 on Sept. 3 last year, amid the fifth infection wave in the country.

