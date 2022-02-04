Kishida, Emanuel Affirm Japan-U.S. Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and new U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel at a meeting in Tokyo Friday affirmed their countries' close cooperation in dealing with a range of issues.

During the talks, which lasted about 35 minutes, Kishida and Emanuel exchanged views on the situations in China and North Korea, the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago and the realization of a world without nuclear weapons.

Emanuel arrived in Japan last month to fully start working as ambassador to Japan, a post that had been vacant for about two and a half years since his predecessor, William Hagerty, resigned in July 2019.

Kishida said at the start of the meeting that he expects the new envoy to play a major role in advancing Japan-U.S. relations. Having Emanuel, who is highly trusted by U.S. President Joe Biden, as ambassador to Japan shows how strongly the two nations are bonded through their alliance, Kishida added.

While referring to Kishida's key policy of promoting investment in people, Emanuel said that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has been working under a "build back better" policy. He stressed that the window of opportunity should be open to everyone.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]