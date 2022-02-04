Many Japanese Favor Child Rearing by Both Parents Even after Divorce

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--Many people in Japan believe it desirable for children to have both their biological parents involved in rearing their children even after divorce, a Cabinet Office opinion survey showed Friday.

With four options offered in the survey on divorce and child rearing, 41.6 pct of respondents favored involvement in child rearing by both parents even after divorce "under certain conditions."

From the other three options, such involvement is "desirable in many cases" was selected by 38.8 pct, "desirable is all cases" by 11.1 pct and "undesirable in all cases" by 5.7 pct.

It was the first survey of its kind by the government agency.

A subcommittee of the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, is discussing ideal ways of bringing up children after divorce. The Justice Ministry aims to reflect the survey results in the discussions.

