Japan Panel Proposes Mask Wearing by Nursery School Kids

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts on novel coronavirus responses proposed Friday that nursery school children be encouraged to wear face masks as much as possible, following the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus among children.

The panel also asked that schools avoid group singing, playing wind instruments and exercising that involve students being in close range with one another.

The Japanese government will incorporate the proposals in its basic pandemic response policy as early as next week.

Until now, the government in its guidelines on COVID-19 measures at nursery schools has said that it would not recommend that all children wear face masks.

The government, however, has decided to change the guidelines temporarily.

