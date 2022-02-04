16.5 Pct of Schools in Japan Closed at Least Partially amid Omicron Spread

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The education ministry said Friday that 5,841 publicly-run schools in Japan, or 16.5 pct of the total, were closed at least partially as of Jan. 26, due to the explosive spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

According to a ministry survey, 1,114 schools, or 3.1 pct, had implemented schoolwide closures and 4,727 schools, or 13.3 pct, had closed down some of their classrooms or grades.

The survey covered about 35,000 public kindergartens, elementary, junior high, high and special needs schools throughout the country.

It also found that the proportions of schools that shut down at least partially varied from prefecture to prefecture, with Shimane, in western Japan, recording 43.4 pct, or 174 schools, and Iwate, in the northeast, 2.2 pct, or 12 schools.

High closure figures were seen in western prefectures on top of Shimane, including Fukuoka, with 35.7 pct, or 439 schools, Kyoto, with 31.7 pct, or 205 schools, and Osaka, with 30.5 pct, or 561 schools.

