LDP to Draft Proposal Soon on Limiting Executives' Tenures

Tokyo, Feb. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party's reform task force affirmed Friday the policy of limiting the tenures of the Japanese ruling party's executives at an early date.

Aiming to change relevant rules at an LDP convention set for March 13, the group plans to draft proposals on the matter by the end of the month and submit them to the party's General Council.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, also LDP chief, encouraged the task force members to promote discussions on party reform so the distrustful public will see the ruling party changing.

During his successful campaign for the LDP presidency last year, Kishida proposed that party executives, excluding the president, be prohibited from serving four consecutive terms and that one term be limited to one year.

The task force's discussions will include the scope of executives subject to the envisaged tenure rules.

