Tokyo Knife Attack Suspect Served New Arrest Warrant

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police served a 17-year-old boy with a fresh arrest warrant Saturday in connection with a knife attack in front of a University of Tokyo campus that injured three people last month.

The second-year high school student in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, was served the new warrant on suspicion of attempting to murder a 72-year-old man, one of the three, as well as violating the swords and firearms control law on Jan. 15.

The man was stabbed in the back and seriously injured, but his condition is now stable, according to Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department.

The boy was first arrested on the spot for allegedly attempting to murder the other two, both high school students who came to the campus for a unified university entrance examination.

The police found that the boy had looked up past heinous crimes using a smartphone before the attack, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

