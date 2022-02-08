Fertility Clinics in Japan Urged to Disclose Treatment Results

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Couples struggling with infertility in Japan often rely on word of mouth for information they need to decide where to get treatment due to the inadequate disclosure of data about treatment methods and results by fertility clinics in the country.

Although Japan is set to expand in April public health insurance coverage to newly include fertility treatment in hopes of reducing the financial burden on those undergoing such treatment, the reality is that the lack of detailed information about fertility clinics is forcing many couples to change hospitals repeatedly based on unofficial information found online and end up paying ballooning costs.

“I kept searching on the internet and felt as if I was drowning in a sea of information,” said a corporate worker in her 30s who lives in Tokyo.

She gave birth to her child in 2020, about five years after she first saw an obstetrician-gynecologist. Having changed hospitals three times, she eventually paid as much as some 5.5 million yen in related costs.

She counted on word of mouth posted on the internet.

