Preparations for Child COVID-19 Shots Underway in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Municipalities across Japan are rushing to prepare COVID-19 vaccinations for children aged between 5 and 11, slated to begin in March.

Some municipalities are planning mass vaccination schemes in addition to inoculations at hospitals. Officials are taking great care not to mix up vaccines for children with those for adults.

Vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 differ from those for people aged 12 or older in terms of dosage amount, preservation period and thawing time. As such, vaccine vials for children have orange caps to distinguish from purple-capped adult ones.

The city of Fukushima in northeastern Japan is partnering with five nearby municipalities to conduct mass inoculations at a gymnasium in the city, covering about 19,500 children.

Those municipalities will respectively offer vaccinations. But they decided to conduct joint mass vaccinations as well after they determined that it was difficult to separately secure enough pediatricians.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]