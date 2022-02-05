Japan Confirms 102,333 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 102,333 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, its second-highest daily count.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients across the country grew by 57 from Friday to 1,099. There were 116 new deaths.

In Tokyo, 21,122 new cases were confirmed, an increase of 3,689 from a week before.

The Japanese capital had 44 patients with severe symptoms, up by three from Friday. There were 10 new deaths.

Elsewhere in the country, 10 prefectures reported record daily counts of new cases, including 4,046 in Hokkaido, 744 in Miyagi, 2,069 in Shizuoka, 6,445 in Aichi and 5,607 in Fukuoka.

