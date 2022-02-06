Trust in Origin Labeling Eroding in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Consumer trust in origin labeling is eroding in Japan after suspicions emerged that many asari clams branded as being produced in Kumamoto Prefecture were produced overseas.

Clams produced in China and elsewhere are seen to have been mixed with Kumamoto-grown clams, resulting in the falsification of product origin.

In addition, scores of Japanese businesses were slapped with administrative warnings in recent months over origin labeling for eels and squids.

About 80 pct of asari clams sold at supermarkets around the country in October-December last year are believed to be labeled as being made in Kumamoto, according to a fisheries ministry survey. A majority of such products are likely to include clams grown overseas, the ministry said.

It said that 2,485 tons of asari clams labeled as Kumamoto-grown are estimated to have been sold in the three-month period, compared with the 21 tons recorded to have been actually grown in the prefecture in 2020.

