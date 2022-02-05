Horishima Becomes 1st Japanese Medalist at Beijing Games

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 5 (Jiji Press)--Freestyle skier Ikuma Horishima won the bronze medal in the men's mogul event at the Beijing Olympics Saturday, becoming the first Japanese medalist at the Winter Games in China.

"I came here to win a medal. I'm pleased to have achieved the goal," Horishima said. "My dream is to win a gold medal, so I'll work hard from now on."

Japanese ski jumper Sara Takanashi finished fourth in the women's normal hill individual event after clinching the bronze medal at the previous 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

"Lots of emotions are going through my mind right now," Takanashi said. "I've been supported by so many people over the past four years, so I feel very regrettable that I couldn't produce results in return."

Japanese speedskater Miho Takagi finished sixth in the women's 3,000-meter race.

