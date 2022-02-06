Japan to Revise Law in Fight against Fire Ants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Environment Ministry plans to seek law revisions to bolster the fight against fire ants in an effort to prevent the highly venomous inspects from spreading in the country.

The law revisions are designed to make it easier for ministry and local government officials to inspect ports and logistics facilities where the presence of fire ants is suspected, ministry officials said.

The ministry plans to submit a bill to revise the law for invasive alien species to parliament as soon as early March.

Under the existing law, officials are allowed to enter premises for on-site inspections only after the presence of fire ants is confirmed by an expert.

Before the presence is confirmed, on-site inspections require approval from the owners of the premises. A number of days are needed for confirmation, and requests for approval may be turned down.

