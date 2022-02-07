LDP Stepping Up Campaign for Constitutional Revisions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is stepping up its campaign for paving the way for amending the country's Constitution, going into this summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

The LDP's Headquarters for the Realization of Revision of the Constitution met in the central Japan city of Gifu on Sunday, its first meeting outside of Tokyo. The panel plans to hold such a local meeting in all of the country's 47 prefectures by the holiday period in May.

Keiji Furuya, chairman of the headquarters, told the Gifu meeting that parliament is failing to give the people opportunities to vote in a national referendum to revise the Constitution.

Furuya criticized the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan for what he sees as the main opposition party's reluctance to actively participate in discussions on constitutional revisions.

"They have no guts. They are insisting that while they are ready to discuss the matter, they don't want to make concrete proposals. This doesn't make sense," Furuya said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]