Tokyo Confirms 17,526 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 17,526 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, an increase of 1,600 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital rose by one from Saturday to 45. Five new deaths were confirmed.

Elsewhere in Japan, Fukui Prefecture reported a record high of 236 new cases.

Across the country, the number of patients with severe symptoms grew by 35 from Saturday to 1,134.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]