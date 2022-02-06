Muraoka Wins 3rd Term as Yamaguchi Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Yamaguchi, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Independent Tsugumasa Muraoka won his third term as governor of Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan, on Sunday, defeating another independent.

Muraoka, 49, backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, touted his COVID-19 response, including a rapid rollout of second vaccine shots, and his successful efforts to increase jobs.

His contender, Mari Chiba, a 68-year-old women's rights activist supported by the Japanese Communist Party and the Social Democratic Party, sought to introduce a same-sex partnership system and cancel the construction of a nuclear power plant in the prefecture.

Voter turnout was at a record low of 34.91 pct.

