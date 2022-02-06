Japan's Kobayashi Wins Gold at Beijing Games

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi won the men's individual normal hill title at the Beijing Olympics Sunday, becoming the first Japanese gold medalist at the Winter Games in China.

Kobayashi, 25, was the first Japanese to claim an Olympic title in individual ski jumping since Kazuyoshi Funaki clinched the large hill gold medal in Nagano, Japan, in 1998.

"I'm happy to have a good jump in both attempts. I'm happy to win this gold medal. I'll try hard next time as well," Kobayashi said.

Japanese freestyle skier Anri Kawamura, 17, finished fifth in the women's mogul final. "I tried to ski hard and have fun. I'm thankful for people who have supported me so far. I'll continue to demonstrate that I won't give up," she said.

