Japan Wins Team Figure Skating Bronze at Beijing Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan won a bronze medal at the figure skating team event at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday.

It was Japan's first podium finish for the event since it began at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games in Russia.

From Japan, Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara placed second in the pairs free skate, while Misato Komatsubara and Tim Koleto came in fifth place in the ice dance. Kaori Sakamoto finished second in the women's free skate.

The top five teams competed on Monday, the final day of the team event.

Japan finished with a total of 63 points, behind the team from the Russian Olympic Committee in first place and the United States in second.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]