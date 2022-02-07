Japan's Cumulative Coronavirus Cases Top 3.3 M.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan stood at 3,316,106 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

The total COVID-19 cases, including cruise ship passengers and crew members, rose by 632,445 in the past week, growing at a daily pace of over 90,000.

The country's coronavirus death toll came to 19,356, up by 577. The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 1,134 as of Saturday, topping 1,000 for the first time since late September last year during the fifth wave of the virus.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of weekly infection cases at 126,897, followed by Osaka at 88,093, Kanagawa at 55,688, Aichi at 39,095, Hyogo at 37,180 and Saitama at 36,799.

