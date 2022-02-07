"Jujutsu Kaisen" Movie Hits 10 B. Yen in Box-Office Revenue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The animated movie of the popular Japanese manga series "Jujutsu Kaisen" has hit 10 billion yen in cumulative box-office revenue, film distributor Toho Co. <9602> said Monday.

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0" reached the milestone on the 43rd day since its release on Dec. 24 last year, according to the company.

By Sunday, the film saw box-office revenue top 10.4 billion yen and audiences exceed 7.6 million.

The manga series, written by Gege Akutami, has a cumulative circulation of more than 60 million copies, including electronic versions, and made a big splash when it was made into a television animation in 2020.

The manga depicts "jujutsu-shi" wizards' fight to break curses born out of people's negative emotions. The movie is a prequel to the series.

