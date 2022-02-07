Japan Reports 68,039 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 68,039 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday.

Across the country, the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients grew by nine from Sunday to 1,143.

The number of new deaths more than doubled to 113 from 47 a week before. The new fatalities included 16 in Osaka Prefecture and nine each in Hokkaido and Shizuoka and Kagoshima prefectures.

In Tokyo, 12,211 new cases were recorded, the highest level for a Monday. The daily count rose by 460 from a week before and was above 10,000 for the 14th consecutive day.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Tokyo under the metropolitan government’s criteria rose by three from Sunday to 48.

