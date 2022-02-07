Japan Likely to Extend Pre-Emergency for Tokyo, Others

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering extending its COVID-19 pre-emergency designation for Tokyo and 12 other prefectures for about three weeks beyond Sunday’s expiration, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

Officials think that an extension of the pre-emergency designation is needed because of a surge in new COVID-19 cases. In Tokyo, 12,211 new cases were confirmed on Monday, the highest for any Monday in the capital.

The government is expected to decide as early as Thursday to extend the pre-emergency period after seeking advice from experts.

Separately, the prefectural government of Kochi said Monday that it will ask the central government to add the western prefecture to the pre-emergency list

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]