Japan's Takagi Wins Silver at Beijing Olympics

Beijing, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese speedskater Miho Takagi grabbed silver in the women's 1,500-meter race at the Beijing Winter Games on Monday, giving the world-record holder a second consecutive Olympic silver medal.

Among other Japanese competitors in the event, Ayano Sato came fourth and Nana Takagi eighth.

In the figure skating team event, Japan won the bronze medal, the country's first podium finish in the event that began in Sochi, Russia, in 2014.

Japan has so far won one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Beijing Olympics.

In the men's snowboard slopestyle event, Japanese competitors Kaito Hamada and Takeru Otsuka finished eighth and 10th, respectively.

