Taiwan to Lift Import Ban on Japanese Food

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan is expected to lift its import ban on food from Fukushima and four other Japanese prefectures in principle, local media said Monday.

The Taiwanese government said that it will hold a press conference about the import ban on Tuesday.

The import ban has been in place immediately since the March 2011 meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

The other four Japanese prefectures are Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba.

Taiwan needs to act in line with international standards as it seeks to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, a Taiwanese government official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]