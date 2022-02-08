Japan OKs Bill for SDF's Foreigner-Only Transport

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday adopted a bill to allow the Self-Defense Forces to conduct evacuee transportation not including Japanese nationals in the event of natural disasters and other emergencies abroad.

The government adopted the bill to revise the SDF law at a cabinet meeting.

The revision would allow the SDF to carry out "speedier and more flexible transport operations in the event of various emergencies abroad," Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told a news conference.

When the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August last year, Japan sent SDF aircraft to evacuate Japanese nationals. In the operations, only one Japanese national was evacuated.

Those who wished to evacuate aboard Japanese aircraft were mostly foreigners, including Afghan workers at the Japanese Embassy in Kabul.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]