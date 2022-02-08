Japan Diet Resolution Calls for Easing Ukraine Tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, on Tuesday adopted a resolution calling for an easing in escalating tensions over Ukraine.

The resolution, approved by a majority vote at a plenary meeting of the Lower House, said that no country should be allowed to change the status quo by force while stopping short of criticizing Russia by name.

Countries concerned need to restore the stability of the region through diplomatic efforts, said the resolution, which was supported by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other opposition parties including Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

Moves by forces outside Ukraine have been destabilizing the situation in areas around its borders, and tensions are running high, it said. The resolution expressed "deep concern" over the situation and voiced solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

It urged the Japanese government to cooperate with the international community and fully work to ease tensions and realize peace in the region by employing all available diplomatic resources.

