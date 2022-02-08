Tokyo Offering Free Rapid Coronavirus Test Kits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government is offering free of charge rapid coronavirus antigen test kits for close contacts with infected people who are self-isolating at home.

On Tuesday, the metropolitan government started accepting applications for the kits so that close contacts staying home can test themselves if they develop symptoms.

The kits will be delivered directly to the homes of close contacts.

Applications for the kits will be accepted until Feb. 27. The metropolitan government will accept applications for up to 40,000 kits per day. The number of kits one person can apply for at a time is basically limited to one.

The spread of the omicron variant has sharply boosted the number of infected people and close contacts, leaving medical institutions flooded with inquiries about coronavirus tests and consultations with doctors.

