Survey Starts at Fukushima Plant No. 1 Reactor Container

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> began on Tuesday an investigation of the inside of the containment vessel of its Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant's No. 1 reactor.

The survey was originally scheduled to take place last month, but was suspended after problems were found with the underwater robots to be used in the operation.

In the survey, expected to take several months, TEPCO will attempt to take pictures of melted nuclear fuel debris and other deposits that have accumulated at the bottom of the containment vessel as a result of the devastating triple meltdown accident at the plant in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, following a huge earthquake and tsunami on March 11, 2011.

Six types of underwater robots, equipped with various cameras and sensors, will be used in the survey to find out the location of the debris and collect deposit samples.

On Tuesday, a robot is being used to install ring-type equipment inside the containment vessel. This will allow cables for the wired remote control system to move through the ring, preventing them from hitting obstacles.

