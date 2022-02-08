Matsue Submits Draft Ordinance on Referendum over Reactor

Newsfrom Japan

Matsue, Shimane Pref., Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--The city government of Matsue submitted to an extraordinary session of the city's assembly on Tuesday a draft of an ordinance to hold a referendum over the restart of an idled nuclear reactor in the capital of Shimane Prefecture, western Japan.

The move came after the Matsue city government received a request from a civic group for setting up an ordinance for holding a referendum asking local citizens whether they support or oppose the planned restart of the No. 2 reactor at the Shimane nuclear power station in Matsue.

The city assembly will start discussions on Tuesday. The leader of the civic group is set to offer its view, and Matsue Mayor Akihito Uesada is slated to attend a question-and-answer session. The assembly is expected to take a vote on the draft ordinance on Feb. 15.

In a statement attached to the draft ordinance, Uesada showed his opposition to such a referendum, saying: "(Holding a referendum) could force the responsibility of decision-making, which should be borne by the mayor and the city assembly, onto citizens. It is most appropriate that a decision is made through discussions held among people in responsible positions in a responsible way."

Yumiko Okazaki, the civic group's leader, criticized Uesada, saying, "It's unforgivable that the mayor made the remarks in a way apparently denying the right we are claiming."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]