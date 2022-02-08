COVID-19 Patients May Be Allowed to Leave Hospital in 4 Days

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Tuesday it will advise hospitals to actively consider releasing COVID-19 inpatients as early as on the fourth day of their hospitalization if they do not require oxygen administration or are not in worse condition.

Counting the day following the date of admission as the first day, the ministry calls for recognizing inpatients not in need of supplemental oxygen or not having severer symptoms on the fourth day or later as having a low chance of becoming severely ill.

The recommendation to allow coronavirus patients to start recovering at home or change hospitals early is intended to prevent an increase of inpatients from causing a strain on medical resources, including hospital beds.

As for elderly inpatients, however, the ministry will urge hospitals to make careful judgments.

In principle, COVID-19 patients who do not need ventilator support or other advanced medical treatment are allowed to leave the hospital 10 days after the start of their symptoms. The health ministry has already been allowing such inpatients to change hospitals, move to designated accommodation facilities or return home for recovery earlier if the doctor judges that chances of becoming seriously ill are low.

