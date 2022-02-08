Japan Reports 159 New COVID-19 Deaths

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 159 new deaths among COVID-19 patients in the country on Tuesday.

The daily count hit a record high, except for May 18 last year when the figure stood at 216 as the western city of Kobe belatedly reported 121 deaths altogether.

On Tuesday, the country reported 92,078 new COVID-19 infection cases, the third consecutive day below 100,000 but an increase of over 10,000 from a week before. The number of severely ill patients fell by two from Monday to 1,141.

In Tokyo, 17,113 new cases were confirmed, the highest level for any Tuesday, the 15th consecutive day above 10,000 and an increase of 2,668 from a week earlier.

The number of very ill COVID-19 patients in the Japanese capital under the metropolitan government's criteria increased by three from Monday to 51.

