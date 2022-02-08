Taiwan to Lift Import Restrictions on Japanese Food

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan will ease restrictions on food imports from Fukushima and four other Japanese prefectures, Japan's agriculture ministry said Tuesday.

If procedures go smoothly, Taiwan is expected to remove the restrictions as early as late this month some 11 years after they were introduced following the 2011 triple reactor meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

However, mushrooms, meat of wild birds and animals and koshiabura plants will remain subject to the ban.

In addition, 13 countries and regions other than Taiwan, including China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Macau, still have import restrictions in place for Japanese food items.

Japan will use "all opportunities" to have the bans removed swiftly, a senior ministry official said.

