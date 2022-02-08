Japan's Princess Yoko Infected with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Princess Yoko of Mikasa has been hospitalized after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

The 38-year-old princess, the second daughter of the late Prince Tomohito of Mikasa, is the first Imperial Family member to be infected with the virus.

The princess developed a sore throat on Monday and tested positive for the virus on Tuesday afternoon, the agency said. She does not have any other symptoms, it said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]