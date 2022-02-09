Japan Prefectures Hail Taiwan's Easing of Import Restrictions

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Governors of Fukushima and other Japanese prefectures expressed their welcome to Taiwan's decision to ease restrictions on food imports from the regions, with one saying that the move is expected to help promote the reconstruction of areas affected by the 2011 nuclear disaster.

"The easing of restrictions by Taiwan, one of our major export destinations, will lead to progress in our reconstruction efforts," Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori said in a statement Tuesday.

Following the 2011 triple reactor meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, Taiwan barred imports of foods from the Japanese prefectures of Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba. The restrictions are now expected to be removed as early as late this month, if related procedures go smoothly.

According to the Fukushima prefectural government, shipments to Taiwan and Hong Kong made up most of the exports of the prefecture's agricultural products before the nuclear accident. Peaches, apples and rice produced in Fukushima were exported to the two regions.

Currently, only alcoholic beverages and craft products are shipped to Taiwan from Fukushima. "On the occasion of the restriction easing, we hope to work on expanding the exports of our fruits and rice," a Fukushima prefectural government official said.

