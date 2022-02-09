6 Australian Detector Dogs to Work in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Australian government has said that six of its detector dog graduates will work with Japan Customs to find illegal drugs and weapons.

The six dogs, including those named Xolis and Quiche, once again demonstrate "the Australian government's cutting-edge border protection arrangements on the world stage," according to the government.

The Australian Border Force raises and trains about 160 Labrador retriever puppies every year.

Dogs that have completed training are deployed to the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Defense Force and other organizations.

Australian detector dogs have also worked in Japan, New Zealand and Indonesia.

