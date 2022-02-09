Japan to Provide Europe with LNG amid Ukraine Tensions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to divert part of its imported liquefied national gas to Europe in preparation for a cutoff of natural gas flows to the region in the event of Russia's possible invasion of Ukraine, informed sources said Wednesday.

The Japanese government is expected to announce the plan as early as later the same day.

It is an unusual measure to be taken in response to a request from the United States.

The government will first secure sufficient LNG inventories needed for power generation and other domestic purposes and ask companies with LNG interests for cooperation.

Natural gas used in Europe is mostly supplied from Russia, chiefly via pipelines.

