Japan Govt Probing Possible Scandal of Ex-Cabinet Councillor

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is investigating a possible scandal involving Toshihiko Fujii, former councillor at the Cabinet Secretariat, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

"We've recognized a conduct that may lead to his punishment," Matsuno said at a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives. He added that the government is checking the facts with Fujii and others.

The comments came after Fujii, who also served as head of the planning office for an envisaged law on promoting economic security, was effectively sacked on Tuesday.

"Based on the facts to be known, the government will handle the case properly," Matsuno also told the committee meeting. He was responding to a question from Takayuki Ochiai of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Fujii was the top administrative official involved in the economic security legislation. The government aims to enact the law during the ongoing parliamentary session.

