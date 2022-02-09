Ski Jumper Takanashi's Apology Draws over 30,000 Comments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Over 30,000 comments have been left on a recent Instagram post by Sara Takanashi, trying to cheer up the Japanese Olympic ski jumper who was disqualified for a jumpsuit violation.

Her apology post garnered more than 34,000 comments and over 145,000 likes by just past 10 a.m. Wednesday (1 a.m. GMT).

"You always cheered me up and I respect you for living a life with depth," said curling player Chinami Yoshida, who won a bronze medal at the previous 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Many people posted caring comments such as "Please don't apologize anymore" and "You make Japan proud."

In the ski jumping mixed team event at the Beijing Winter Games on Monday, Takanashi, 25, was disqualified in the first round for wearing a jumpsuit that was too big. Japan finished fourth in the event.

