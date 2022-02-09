Japan to Provide LNG to Europe amid Ukraine Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan will divert part of its imported liquefied natural gas to Europe amid tensions over Ukraine, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said Wednesday.

The unprecedented move comes in response to requests from the United States and Europe amid concerns that natural gas supplies to the region may be disrupted in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hagiuda met separately with European Union Ambassador to Japan Patricia Flor and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel to notify them of the decision.

"I welcome and highly appreciate Japan's support, which is an excellent reflection of our long-standing close cooperation," Flor said.

Based on a Japanese government request, major trading firms will provide Europe with some of the LNG in which they hold interests but have not decided to whom they will sell.

