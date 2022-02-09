Japan Average Pump Price Rises for 5th Straight Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan rose 0.3 yen from a week before to 171.2 yen per liter as of Monday, marking the fifth straight week of increase amid higher crude oil prices, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The government will raise subsidies to 5 yen per liter on Thursday, the maximum amount to be provided under a program designed to curb wholesale gasoline prices. It started providing the subsidies on Jan. 27.

Officials are considering additional measures, including raising the maximum amount of the subsidies.

The average pump price rose in 32 of Japan's 47 prefectures and fell in eight. The highest average was 178.6 yen, marked in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The nationwide average retail price of kerosene rose 7 yen to 2,005 yen per 18 liters.

