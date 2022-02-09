Japan Reports 97,833 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 97,833 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, below 100,000 for the fourth consecutive day but climbing by nearly 3,000 from a week before.

The number of patients with severe symptoms rose by 71 from Tuesday to this year's high of 1,212. There were 162 new deaths, the highest this year.

In Tokyo, 18,287 people newly tested positive for the coronavirus, down by about 3,000 from a week before in the first such decline this year.

The number of patients with severe symptoms in the Japanese capital rose by eight from Tuesday to 59, and 11 new deaths were confirmed among COVID-19 patients.

The prefectures of Kyoto, Nara, Miyagi, Nagano, Aomori, Toyama and Kochi marked their respective highest daily infection tallies.

