"Drive My Car" Director "Very Surprised" at Oscar Nominations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi said Wednesday that he was "very surprised" that his film "Drive My Car" was nominated for the 2022 Academy Awards for best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay and best international feature.

"I'm very surprised. I don't know why something like this has happened, to be honest," Hamaguchi said in an online press conference.

Drive My Car became the first Japanese film ever to be nominated for best picture.

"I can't believe I'm being connected to a world of dreams," said Hamaguchi. "I feel that I'm part of a great history."

The film has won a spate of prizes, including four awards from the U.S. National Society of Film Critics. Hamaguchi said with a smile that he is "happy" as these awards were "sure proof that there are people who like this film."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]