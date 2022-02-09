MSDF Vessel Arrives in Tonga with Relief Supplies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--The transport vessel Osumi of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force, carrying disaster relief supplies, arrived at the Tongan capital city of Nuku'alofa on Wednesday.

The MSDF will deliver the supplies, including to remote islands in the Pacific island nation, after going through quarantine procedures.

Tonga suffered a massive underwater volcanic eruption and ensuing tsunami last month.

On Jan. 24, the Osumi left the MSDF Kure base in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, with high-pressure water sprayers for removing volcanic ash, wheelbarrows, drinking water and other goods.

A CH-47JA large transport helicopter and Landing Craft Air Cushion hovercrafts of the Ground SDF are on the vessel. They will be used to transport the goods to remote islands that cannot be reached by large vessels.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]