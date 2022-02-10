Japan's Kishida Hopes for Revival of Iran Nuclear Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has expressed hopes for a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal struck between the Middle East country and major powers.

Japan has consistently supported the deal, Kishida said in a teleconference with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday night.

Kishida expressed his hopes that a return to compliance with the deal will be realized early. International talks to salvage the deal are underway.

The two leaders also agreed to strengthen the two countries' traditionally friendly relationship further.

