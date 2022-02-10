Japan, U.S., S. Korea Affirm Cooperation over N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The defense ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea on Thursday affirmed a policy of working together in dealing with North Korea, which continues missile testing.

In their telephone talks that lasted about 35 minutes, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook shared the view that North Korea's ballistic missile launches are in violation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and destabilizing regional security.

It was the first time since November 2019 that the three countries' defense ministers have held talks. In the phone talks, Kishi, Austin and Suh agreed to work to meet in person.

"We hope to take advantage of various opportunities to strengthen the cooperation among Japan, the United States and South Korea," Kishi told a press conference after the trilateral talks. "It was meaningful for us to hold talks at a time when North Korea is repeatedly test-firing missiles," he added.

North Korea has fired ballistic and other missiles seven times this year. Tokyo, Washington and Seoul are increasingly alarmed also because North Korea has suggested the possibility of resuming its nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, which have been suspended since 2018.

