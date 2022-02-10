Shibata to Become New ANA Holdings President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)---Major Japanese airline group ANA Holdings Inc. <9202> said Thursday that it will promote Senior Executive Vice President Koji Shibata, 64, to its president and CEO to succeed Shinya Katanozaka.

Katanozaka, 66, will become chairman with the right to represent the holding company. Current Chairman Shinichiro Ito, 71, will step aside to the post of senior adviser.

All these appointments will take effect on April 1. The top management reshuffle comes at a time when the ANA Holdings group is increasingly seen to be able to overcome the huge earnings impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We have made substantial progress in cost reductions," Shibata told a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday. "We would be confident in turning around our business if we can expect a recovery in our domestic flight services," he said, suggesting that ANA Holdings would be able to bring its consolidated bottom line back to the black in fiscal 2022, which starts this April.

Katanozaka became president and CEO in April 2015. He led the ANA Holdings group's work to rebuild its business, including through reviews in personnel costs, the fleet of aircraft and flight routes, as it faced a plunge in air travel demand due to the spread of the coronavirus since spring 2020.

