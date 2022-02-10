Univ. Student Accused of Leaking Entrance Exam Questions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police filed accusations against a 19-year-old female university student and a system engineer in his 20s Thursday over the leak of questions from this year's unified university entrance examinations while the tests were going on, it was learned.

The Metropolitan Police Department sent papers on the woman and the man, believed to be her conspirator, to public prosecutors on suspicion of fraudulent obstruction of business. Both have admitted to the charges, with the woman, a resident of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, saying in police questioning that she had "done something terrible," according to investigative sources.

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations said Thursday it concluded as of the previous day that the woman cheated in the tests and that she failed the entrance exams.

The woman is suspected of sending images of questions for "World History B" using the chat function of the Skype internet telecommunications app during the test on geography, history and civics around 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 (2 a.m. GMT), the first day of the two-day university entrance exams, obstructing the operations of the exams through the misconduct. The male system engineer allegedly received a video of the exam questions captured by the woman and sent out images from the video.

According to the investigative sources, a university student who received the images sent back answers to the questions to her before the end of the test time, not knowing that they were from the unified exams.

