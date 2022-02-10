3 Teachers Indicted over 2017 Deadly Tochigi Avalanche

Newsfrom Japan

Utsunomiya, Tochigi Pref., Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors indicted three teachers without arrest on Thursday on the charge of professional negligence resulting in injury and death over a deadly avalanche in Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, in 2017.

The three male teachers, indicted by the Utsunomiya District Public Prosecutors Office, include Shuichi Inose, 55, who was in charge of a mountaineering workshop for high school students in the town of Nasu in the prefecture at the time of the avalanche. The accident killed seven male students and a male teacher from prefecture-run Otawara High School.

According to the indictment, the three teachers caused the death or injury of students and others by taking no safety measures while recognizing an avalanche risk when they switched a mountaineering activity for training to walk in deep snow.

The avalanche occurred shortly past 8:30 a.m. on March 27, 2017, and hit students and others on the walking training.

The mountaineering workshop was hosted by the prefectural high school athletic federation and participated in by a total of 55 students and teachers from seven high schools in Tochigi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]