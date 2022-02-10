146 Ransomware Attacks Confirmed in Japan in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The number of ransomware attacks confirmed in Japan in 2021 surged from the previous year to 146, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The attacks, in which hackers sent virus-containing emails to companies, infected their computers with the viruses and encrypted data in the computers, and then demanded ransom for restoring the data, were found in 33 prefectures. There were five such cases involving hospitals.

The attacks are believed to have been carried out mainly from overseas, as all the virus-containing emails confirmed by the police were in English.

"With attacks occurring around the world, incidents may be increasing in view of cases in which ransoms are paid," an NPA official said. "The diversification of attack methods and the difficulty of defending against them may also be a factor."

The agency began compiling data on ransomeware attacks in April 2020. It found 23 cases that year.

