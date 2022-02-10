Drop in Social Functions Becoming Serious in Tokyo: Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--A deterioration of social functions is becoming serious in Tokyo as one in 80 local residents are now coronavirus patients on treatment, experts said Thursday.

At the day's Tokyo metropolitan government meeting on the coronavirus situation, the experts pointed out that the pace of the spread of infections is slowing but the number of group infections at facilities for elderly people, as well as that of closures of child care facilities and schools, is increasing.

The proportion of elderly COVID-19 patients, who have higher risks of developing serious symptoms, is rising, with 55 pct of hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Wednesday in their 70s or older.

Meanwhile, the proportion of children aged below 10 among newly infected people in the week through Monday stood at 14.8 pct, up for the fourth consecutive week.

The experts said that thorough measures need to be taken against infections at nursery centers and schools.

